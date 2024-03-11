Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

