Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.
FOUR stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
