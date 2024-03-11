Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 395.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 266,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $183.29 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

