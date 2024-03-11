Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 981.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

LPLA opened at $263.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.62.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

