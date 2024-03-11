Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

