Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 734.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $74.04 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.