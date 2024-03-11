Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $150.96 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

