Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2,017.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,532 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

