Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $853,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.