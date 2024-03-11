Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

AXP opened at $223.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $224.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

