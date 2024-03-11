Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 14.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.
Smartsheet Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
