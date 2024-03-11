Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,385 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

