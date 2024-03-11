Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $947,911 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

