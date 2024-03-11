Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,062 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 576,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 127,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100,181 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.1 %

TS opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

