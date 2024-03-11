Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,335 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 420.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $294.11 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

