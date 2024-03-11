Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,293 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

