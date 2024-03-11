Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,321 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 973.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

