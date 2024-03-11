Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,090,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

