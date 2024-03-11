Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

