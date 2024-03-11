Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,159 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

View Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.