Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $312.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

