Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after purchasing an additional 310,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.88 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

