Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 47,765 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,765 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 528,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after buying an additional 106,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.