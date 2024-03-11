Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $214.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

