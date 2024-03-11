Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,951 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

