Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cronos Group worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
Shares of CRON opened at $1.99 on Monday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
