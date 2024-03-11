Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

