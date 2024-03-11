Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.3 %

GXO opened at $49.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.