Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,250 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

