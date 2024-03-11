Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $88.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.67.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

