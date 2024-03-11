Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $94.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 207,940 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

