Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) EVP Sells $7,855,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $7,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,752.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

