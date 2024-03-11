Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) EVP Sells $7,855,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $7,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,752.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Permian Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.
Several research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
