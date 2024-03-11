Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock valued at $619,355,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

