Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

