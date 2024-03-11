Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 11.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.