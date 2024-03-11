Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $15.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 11.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.