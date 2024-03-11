Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,499 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.