Phoenix New Media (FENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

