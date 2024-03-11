Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

PNW opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.