Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

