Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

