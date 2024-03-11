PPG Industries’ (PPG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $173.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.13.

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.73 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

