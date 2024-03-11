PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.