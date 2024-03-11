Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 110,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

