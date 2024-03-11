Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

