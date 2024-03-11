PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PTC by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PTC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $185.43 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.