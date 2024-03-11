Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PEG opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.