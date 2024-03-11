Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,469 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

