Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $209,000 Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NYSE CHCT opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 871.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

