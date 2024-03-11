Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $229,000 Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Identiv worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 100.0% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 74.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Identiv by 14.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the technology company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.26.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

